The weekend is almost here and there's plenty of things to do in and around York.

The Press has a full section dedicated to local events listings - a space for gigs, tours, family events, courses and much more.

If you were looking for the ultimate guide to what's on in York, here are just some of the main events taking place in the district this weekend.

For those looking to promote an event or buy tickets, simply visit the York Press' local events platform directly here.

The Specials playing at the York Barbican in 2019. Photo via Simon Sid Bartle, member of The Press Camera Club.

Friday, March 11

The Clause

When: 7pm

Where: The Victoria Vaults, York

What: The Clause are a 4-piece alternative group from Birmingham founded by school friends Pearce Macca (front man), Niall Fennell (drummer) and Jonny Fyffe (bassist), later joined by Liam Deakin (guitarist).

Described as having a 60’s swagger with an 80’s groove and a 90’s attack, they also take inspiration from current Indie Rock records. Tickets available here.

Stargazing Evening

When: 8pm

Where: St Peter's School, Clifton, York

What: The York Astronomical Society will reveal some of the wonders of our solar system and beyond.

Telescopes will be located near the large astroturf area (Hubbard Pitches) on the concrete playground at St Peter’s. Free event. Tickets available here.

Hannah Ashcroft

When: 7.30pm

Where: FortyFive Vinyl Café, York

What: Born in the North-West of the UK, Hannah Ashcroft is a guitarist, singer and songwriter whose material and live shows have made her an indelible part of the Manchester indie music scene today. Tickets available here.

Saturday, March 12

'Frock for FROK' Clothes and Accessories Swap

When: 2pm

Where: Clements Hall, York

What: Bring 3+ items of good quality clothes (sized if possible), shoes or accessories. Pay £1 for each ‘new’ item you take. Learn about Khwendo Kor’s work to give women and children a voice in North West Pakistan. Entry costs £3 and includes light refreshments.

Golden Jubilee Craft Fayre

When: 10am

Where: St James the Deacon, Woodthorpe

What: Free Entry. Expect craft stalls, a raffle, cake stall, tea and coffee and good company. Craft stalls include homemade jewellery, cards, woodwork items, sun catchers, crochet work and more.

University Symphony Orchestra

When: 7pm

Where: Sir Jack Lyons Concert Hall, Heslington

What: The University Symphony Orchestra will be playing a programme of Sibelius and Arvo Pärt. Tickets cost £14. More information here.

Sunday, March 13

Glenn Tilbrook

When: 7.30pm

Where: The Crescent, York

What: Enjoy music from Glenn Tilbrook, widely known as the lead singer and guitarist of the band Squeeze. Tickets cost £20. More information here.

Fully Live Showcase No 3

When: 8pm

Where: Fulford Arms, York

What: Rock music event. More information here.

Tina Live - A Tribute Show to Tina Turner

When: 7.30pm

Where: Joseph Rowntree Theatre, York

What: This live tribute show charts the life and career of one of the world’s iconic performers, Tina Turner, The Queen Of Rock, through music. Julie Nevada is Tina Turner. Tickets and information available here.