A MOTORBIKE rider was taken to hospital after a crash on a bend.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at about 1.33pm yesterday (March 9) after reports of an accident on the A171 at Fylingdales Moor in the North Yorkshire Moors.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Robin Hoods Bay and Whitby dealt with a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcyclist believed to have fallen down a bank whilst negotiating a steep bend.
"Crews assisted to transfer the casualty to a waiting ambulance.
"They also moved the motorcycle to a safe position."
