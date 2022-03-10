A LORRY was seized by police carrying out a roadside stop.
North Yorkshire Police say officers spotted this vehicle while out on patrol on Tuesday (March 8).
Traffic Constable David Minto was one of the officers at the scene.
He said: "The vehicle first caught our attention with its insecure load.
"We stopped it in Knaresborough and it transpired that the driver could not provide proof of insurance.
"The vehicle was seized and the driver was reported."
