SOME of the cheapest petrol in York was nudging £1.50 a litre this evening - almost 50 per cent higher than less than two years ago.

As oil prices continue to soar following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a litre of petrol at Morrisons' filling station in Foss Islands Road cost £1.49.7, which meant a bill of £56.08 to fill the tank of a Nissan Note.

The Press reported in April 2020 that petrol prices had plummeted in York to little more than £1 a litre, following a collapse in the international oil market triggered by the coronavirus lockdown.

A litre of unleaded was selling for £1.027 at Morrisons, after demand was hit by measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Sunday was 155.62p.

The price of diesel is also at a record high of 161.28p

A year ago the price per litre of petrol and diesel was 124.32p and 127.25p respectively.

Oil prices have spiked due to concerns over the reliability of supplies amid the war in Ukraine.

The price per barrel of Brent crude – which is the most commonly used way of measuring the UK’s oil price – reached 139 US dollars on Monday, which is its highest level in 14 years.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The average price of petrol across the UK has jumped by more than 4p in a week topping £1.55 for the first time ever, which means a gallon costs over £7 – something which many older drivers will be struggling to comprehend.

“Diesel, however, has increased by 6.5p a litre to £1.61 or £7.30 a gallon.

“These hikes are unprecedented and will sadly be hitting both homes and businesses hard."