A TEENAGE boy was injured when he was attacked by a dog.

Police are appealing for information after the 14-year-old was bitten by the dog in Camblesforth near Selby.

The boy was taken to hospital with a minor injury to his leg but discharged the same day.

Now North Yorkshire Police wants to speak to a man who was walking the dog at the time of the incident.

The attack happened in Brigg Lane at around 4.55pm on the afternoon of Saturday, March 5.

Police say the dog was small, light brown and short-haired.

The dog-walker is described as white, aged in his 50s or 60s, around 5ft 11in and was wearing a dark coloured coat.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing to the dog walker to come forward, and to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have information, to get in touch.

"They are also asking anyone who lives in the area and may have any doorbell camera footage or motorists who might have caught the incident on camera, to contact them."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 797 Newall or email jonny.newall@northyorkshire.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12220038530.