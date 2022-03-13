Jennifer Bannister, 34, of Fulford, is a military wife who began sharing her photos on Instagram during lockdown.

She is just one of many local people who love to celebrate our city - and share their stories and photos on the popular social media platform.

In our regular slot, Insta Stories, people like Jennifer tell us about their lives in York and what makes our city special.

Here is Jennifer’s Insta Story...

The name of your Instagram page/account?

Wherever_wearesent

When did you set up your page?

September 2021

How many followers do you have?

759

Why did you set it up and what is your Instagram about?

I got into photography during lockdown and I set up a page to share my pictures. As we move around a lot we have pictures from various places in the UK but currently we're living in York

What has been your favourite post - and why?

I took a picture of my son at Castle Howard playing in a puddle in front of the house. I love the way the grand historical house is behind him and he is just playing innocently, kicking pebbles into a puddle. It was a great day out and it reminds me of happy times.

Jennifer's favourite Instagram post

Why is York special to you? Name three great things if you can!

I was born in Yorkshire, as a child we often came for days out in York. They were always the best days. My husband getting stationed here felt like coming home. I love the history of York, the feeling you are walking through the various times as you visit the town centre. York is such a friendly place. Whether it's the people at the local coffee shop or passers by, everyone says good morning.

What is the best thing about Instagram?

It's a place to share your passion with others. It's an online community where we can all learn from each other and enjoy each other's talents. It doesn't matter where you are in the world, you can wake up and see someone else's morning view.

What other Instagrammers do you like to follow?

I mainly follow photography and walking accounts. But I quite like a good home renovation account too! My favourite account at the moment is cottage.by.a.loch

What is the most surprising thing that has happened to you because of Instagram?

I was surprised by the community feeling on Instagram. Previously it felt like a scary place to share my pictures but I soon realised most people are supportive and love to share their work.

Tips for getting the most out of Instagram?

Never get to the point where you feel you have to post. Only post what you're excited to share. It's okay to take days off.

