A PUB in York is no longer stocking any Russian products, and money earned from drinks left in clearance is going to Ukraine.

The House of Trembling Madness, on Lendal, has taken the decision to remove all of its Russian drinks following the invasion of Ukraine.

The pub have placed the products, a small number of Russian Vodkas, into clearance on its website and every penny earned from the sales will be going to the charity Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) Ukraine Appeal.

Ian Loftus, the owner of the House of Trembling Madness, said: "We are following most of the world in the removal and sale of Russian products, and hoping that other businesses will follow suit.

"Most our Russian products have been cleared through our online website, instead of destroying them we are giving 100% of the sale of the products to DEC."

The pub has a new shipment of Ukrainian Vodka and beer coming in this week, and the profit from the sales will also be donated to the charity.

The pub is also working on 'collaboration beers'.

The first collaboration beer the pub is selling is 'Single Stranded IPA Atom (Hull) / Varvar (Kyiv)' in which 20 per cent of the profirs are going to charity 'Hull to Ukraine', which transports supplies to the Ukraine.

The second collaboration beer is an 'Old Ale from Marble (Manchester) / Varvar (Kyiv)', with 35 per cent of profits going to DEC.

DEC, one of the leading front line charities in the Ukraine crisis, is working in Ukraine and the neighbouring countries to help meet the needs of refugees and displaced people affected by the war with Russia.