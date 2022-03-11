A PUB in York is no longer stocking any Russian products, and money earned from drinks left in clearance is going to Ukraine.

House of Trembling Madness, on Lendal, has taken the decision to remove all of their Russian drinks following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The pub have placed the products into clearance on their website, a small number of Russian Vodkas, and every penny earned from the sales will be going to the charity Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) Ukraine Appeal.

Ian Loftus, the owner of House of Trembling Madness, said: "We are following most of the world in the removal and sale of Russian products, and hoping that other businesses will follow suit.

"Most our Russian products have been cleared through our online website, instead of destroying them we are giving 100% of the sale of the products to DEC."

The pub has a new shipment of Ukrainian Vodka and beer coming in this week, in which the profit from the sales will also be donated to the charity.

Plus, the pub are working on 'collaboration beers'

The first collaboration beer the pub are selling is 'Single Stranded IPA Atom (Hull) / Varvar (Kyiv)' in which 20 per cent of the profirs are going to charity 'Hull to Ukraine', who transport supplies to the Ukraine.

The second collaboration beer is an 'Old Ale from Marble (Manchester) / Varvar (Kyiv)', in which 35 per cent of profits are going to DEC.

The DEC, one of the leading front line charities in the Ukraine crisis, are working in Ukraine and the neighbouring countries to help meet the needs of refugees and displaced people affected by the war with Russia.