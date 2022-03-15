OH boy! Aren't these little fellas just adorable?
It's time to say a big hello to three of York's newest citizens
Today, we are meeting Jonah, Hugo and Henry.
Thanks again to all the new parents for sending us their baby photos and stories - keep them coming!
If you have had a new baby recently and would love to have them featured in The Press, click this link here or this online form: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/
Now let's meet York's new babies... welcome to the world!
Jonah John Barnie
Baby's date of birth?
14th February 2022
Baby's weight?
6lbs 11oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Leanne and Mike Barnie
Where do you live?
Rawcliffe
Anything unusual about the birth?
Nothing unusual. Jonah was born at 41+3 weeks. Arrived at hospital 9cm dilated and he was born 5 hours later.
---
Hugo George Beadnell-Bevan
Baby's date of birth?
3/11/21
Baby's weight?
6lb 8.5oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Amy Louise Beadnell-Bevan Marc Adam Bevan
Where do you live?
Selby
Anything unusual about the birth?
Born via emergency Caesarean section
---
Henry Oliver Baldry Kaye
Baby's date of birth?
10 February 2022
Baby's weight?
10lb 6oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Natalie Baldry and Tom Kaye
Where do you live?
Copmanthorpe
Anything unusual about the birth?
Henry kept us waiting, finally arriving nine days overdue.
Tell us about your new baby
If you have had a new baby recently and would love to have them featured in The Press, please send us their details and photo via online form: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.