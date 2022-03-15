OH boy! Aren't these little fellas just adorable?

It's time to say a big hello to three of York's newest citizens

Today, we are meeting Jonah, Hugo and Henry.

Now let's meet York's new babies... welcome to the world!

Jonah John Barnie

Jonah John Barnie

Baby's date of birth?

14th February 2022

Baby's weight?

6lbs 11oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Leanne and Mike Barnie

Where do you live?

Rawcliffe

Anything unusual about the birth?

Nothing unusual. Jonah was born at 41+3 weeks. Arrived at hospital 9cm dilated and he was born 5 hours later.

---

Hugo George Beadnell-Bevan

Meet little Hugo

Baby's date of birth?

3/11/21

Baby's weight?

6lb 8.5oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Amy Louise Beadnell-Bevan Marc Adam Bevan

Where do you live?

Selby

Anything unusual about the birth?

Born via emergency Caesarean section

---

Henry Oliver Baldry Kaye

Henry says a sleep hello!

Baby's date of birth?

10 February 2022

Baby's weight?

10lb 6oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Natalie Baldry and Tom Kaye

Where do you live?

Copmanthorpe

Anything unusual about the birth?

Henry kept us waiting, finally arriving nine days overdue.

