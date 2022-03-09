DRIVERS are being warned to watch out for deer on the roads after four crashes in which deer were killed.

Norht Yorkshire Police say that in the last two days officers have sadly had to attend the aftermath of collisions resulting in the deaths of four of the animals - with incidents in Catterick, Whitby and Malton.

A police spokesman said: "These collisions typically increase in spring time when young buck roe deer, like the one pictured here, move to new territories.

"As well as causing terrible suffering to the animal, these incidents can also put human lives at risk.

"When you're driving - particularly in rural parts of North Yorkshire and York - there are four important points to remember:

◾ Look out for deer warning road signs

◾ Stay alert, check your speed and be prepared to stop

◾ Take particular care from sunset to midnight, and the hours shortly before and after sunrise

◾ If you see a deer near a road, remain vigilant - others may follow If you hit a deer while driving, don’t get out and approach it - it may hurt you, or run across traffic causing another collision.

"Instead, park your car in a safe place with hazard lights on and call the police on 101, giving as precise a location as you can. (Call 999 if the situation means lives could be at risk).

"We'll deal with road safety issues and officers will be able to determine the best course of action for the animal if it is still alive.

"Let's keep our roads safe for humans and animals alike."