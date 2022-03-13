Rory Fraser is 29 and lives in South Bank, York. He works at Boots and is a keen member of The Press Camera Club. Here, in our new regular feature on Press Camera Club members, he tells us more about his passion and shares his favourite photos - mostly of horses and racecourses.

When and why did you take up photography?

I first took a deep interest in photography while studying at college in 2009, but my dad was also a keen photographer too. The more I became accustomed to how the camera works, the more I could experiment. I have a big passion for horse racing as well which allows me to combine the two things I enjoy most.

Why do you love taking pictures?

Every photograph taken is mostly different to the one before, it can tell a million stories and even show the tiniest details. I love photography as it is an art form, freezing a moment in time forever. I enjoy the challenge of always trying something new and being creative with the subject.

What equipment do you use?

I use a Sony Alpha 68 DSLR Camera, with a standard 18-55mm lens with an additional Tamron 70-300mm lens for subjects further away.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

A photo in Newmarket in January 2022. It was a bright, golden sunrise during the early hours and I spotted a man leading a horse back to the stables. To capture this in an almost silhouette pose with a large tree in the background was really rewarding.

Rory's favourite photo

Where is your favourite place to take photos?

Wherever there are racehorses! I love going to racecourses and started out at York and Doncaster initially. I have been to many more around the country now and have also been lucky to take photographs at racing stables, seeing horses in their homely atmosphere.

When and why did you join The Press Camera Club?

I joined The Press Camera Club in 2018 and joined to see photographs of all varieties by some brilliant photographers in the area.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

A long term aim would be to take photographs at a racecourse abroad,

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Don't expect every photo to be perfect and be patient. Your eyes are the best lens, you might see something unique in a shot that no one else sees.

Anything else you wish to tell us?

Website is www.roryfraserphotography.co.uk with much more content there.

More than 2,000 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017. Members share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.