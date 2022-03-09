AN apprenticeship recruitment fair is being held in York next week.
York High School is hosting the annual city-wide event on Tuesday, March 15, highlighting the range of opportunities available to school and college leavers around the city.
The event will be open from 4pm to 7pm, with dozens of local recruiting employers and training providers signed up. Attendees are encouraged to just turn up with a copy of their CV.
Training providers such as York College and Derwent Training are scheduled to attend alongside employers such as Fera Science, the Army, City of York Council, Portakabin, Pro-Pak Foods, Marriott Hotel, and Citywide Health.
The event is also a chance to speak with support services such as NYBEP, Aspire-igen and Jobcentre Plus.
For details visit www.york.gov.uk/apprenticeshipevents or email york.apprenticeships@york.gov.uk
Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for economy and strategic planning, said: “This event represents a great opportunity for skilled young people to meet face to face with what could be their future employer.
“It is crucial to our city’s future that young people are able to find jobs that suit their skills and provide rewarding opportunities. Events like this can make all the difference to a person’s career prospects difference, and I would urge young people who are interested in apprenticeships to attend.”
