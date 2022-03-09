Three men have received immediate or suspended prison sentences during recent hearings at York Magistrates Court.
Jon Roman Speck, 42, of Tuke Avenue, Tang Hall, was jailed for 42 weeks. He pleaded guilty to stealing a mountain bike from Halfords on Foss Island Road, York, and perfume from Morrisons on Foss Islands Road. The sentence included prison terms previously suspended. He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Steven Thompson, 56, of Burlington Avenue, Tang Hall, was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. He pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at Toby Carvery on Malton Road, York, in 2013, and failure to attend court in 2013. He was ordered to pay an £80 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Samuel Joseph Briggs, 20, of Reid Park, Haxby, was given a 26-week prison sentence suspended for two years on condition he does 250 hours’ unpaid work.
He pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to a man in Blake Street and assaulting a second man in Duncombe Place. Both offences were committed on July 24. He was ordered to pay £500 compensation to the first man and £150 to the second, a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
