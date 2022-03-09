LEADING racehorse owner Sir Robert Ogden - one of the richest men in North Yorkshire - has died at the age of 86.

Sir Robert, whose Ogden Group offices were based in the centre of Harrogate, was born in Wisby, Bradford, on January 15, 1936, the eldest of six children.

The proud Yorkshireman built a fortune after completing two years’ national service.

Having started a demolition and site clearance business, he created an empire through quarrying, mining and moving into the property development business on a huge scale.

He became one of the first to spot the potential of developing the London Docklands, but despite his wealth – he was worth £153 million according to the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List – he never forgot his roots and was a generous donator to charities in Yorkshire, notably those connected to palliative care for cancer.

The Ogden Group, which also manufactured equipment used in engineering, quarrying and mining, was founded by Sir Robert and his brothers Joseph, Victor and John. Their success was crowned with the Queen’s Award for Industry.

The financial rewards of his highly successful business empire allowed Ogden to indulge in his passion for racing.

He jointly owned Cheltenham Gold Cup winner See More Business, with Paul Barber, and in his later career, Gold Cup runner-up Exotic Dancer and Marlborough.

Although brought up around horses, his racing interest began via the haulage tycoon and former trainer Jack Hanson, a friend and neighbour of his in the village of Sicklinghall, near Wetherby.

Ogden, who disliked publicity and rarely spoke to the media – except about his charity work – lived at Sicklinghall Stud, although he spent winters abroad with his wife, Ana.

He was knighted in 2001 for his charity efforts, which include the Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre and the Robert Ogden School at Thurnscoe, with his philanthropy also including university scholarships for youngsters from poor backgrounds.

In business, his attention turned to property development, and he owned shopping centres in Leeds and Harrogate.

In recent years, his racing interests had also changed focus, concentrating on the Flat. He sold all his jumpers in March 2012 as he was spending his winters overseas.

Sir Robert is survived by his second wife Lady Ana Ogden, and two sons Adam and Robert from his first marriage.