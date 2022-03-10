IN the latest edition of our look back through the picture archives, here are five darts teams from the past.
Pictured above, competing in the 1988 Bass Darts Finals at York’s Crescent Working Men’s Club, are from the left, Alan Brownlee, Bryan Newby, Stuart Holden, and John Mooring.
BAY HORSE – 1989: Pictured above the Bay Horse Bass Ladies Triples winners from 1989. From the left: Irene Brown, Olive Thompson and Ros Kerr.
JACK STOTT MEMORIAL DARTS TROPHY – 1989: Pictured above are the Jack Stott Memorial trophy finalists of 1989. From the left: Richard Pike, Peter Quarton, Mrs Mary Stott, John Mooring, Barry Moyser and Andy Gillyon.
MAGNET INDIVIDUAL DARTS KNOCKOUT TOURNAMENT - 1988: Pictured above, semi-finalists in the Magnet Individual Darts Knockout tournament. Left to right: Mark Warters, Kevin Lund, Barry Noble and Mick Nixon.
YORK LADIES LEAGUE - 1989: Pictured above the York Ladies League finalists Jill Clapham (left) and Maureen Tindall (right), with competition organiser, Mrs Barbara Fletcher.
