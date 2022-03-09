DO you have trouble sleeping at night?

Then it might be worth heading along to home furnishing store Dunelm in Clifton Moor on Saturday.

The Sleep Charity will be hosting an hour-long 'sleep session' in the store from 3.30pm, at which customers will be able to get expert advice and training on everything from sleep hygiene to achieving the perfect sleep environment.

The Sleep Session will last for one hour and will take place in Dunelm's in-store Pausa café, where attendees will be treated to a complimentary hot drink upon arrival.

Lisa Artis, The Sleep Charity's deputy CEO, said: "“Sleep deprivation can have a serious impact on emotional, physical and mental health and many people who are seeking our support are approaching crisis point, whether that’s individuals or families."

Dunelm's Janice Dunn added: "We are thrilled to have launched the Sleep Session. We spend a third of our lives sleeping and so it’s important we’re doing it right."

Places will be limited and on a first come, first served basis, however, so make sure you book in advance via the Dunelm York community Facebook group or by Facebook messenger.

The York sleep session is one of 10 being held at Dunelm stores across the UK in the run-up to World Sleep Day on March 18.