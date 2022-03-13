YORK has lost many of its well-loved pubs over the years.

The Spread Eagle in Walmgate is one that will kindle memories for readers.

Among them will be scores of journalists past and present at The Press, who regarded the pub - just a stone's throw from the newspaper office - as a second home.

Not only did we have our lunch in the pub (chips and cheese being a favourite), but Christmas parties, leaving dos and even job interviews took place there.

A public house was first recorded at the site in the late 18th century with the current building dating from the early 19th century.

According to the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), its previous names were The Malt Shovel and the Bricklayers Arms.

Happy days: football fans celebrate Euro 96 in The Spread Eagle in Walmgate

Before the the pandemic, The Spread Eagle provided entertainment as a live music venue. It also hosted charity events. Punters enjoyed its spacious, enclosed beer garden too.

As our archive photos show, the pub was home to Shylock's, its upstairs restaurant - we have a photo of people dining there dating from 1995.

In 2015, the pub hosted auditions for the X Factor TV talent show.

Last year, while The Spread Eagle was closed, CAMRA tried to have it listed as an ‘asset of community value’ in order to save it as a pub for locals.

Shylock's restaurant at The Spread Eagle in 1995

But the pub has now undergone a change of use - reborn solely as a restaurant.

Yemen Heaven opened this month in the former Walmgate pub - it is run by Mona Al Maflehi and her family.

As previously reported in The Press, the restaurant suffered a setback in December when it was ransacked by vandals causing extensive damage.

A fundraising page managed to raise more than £21,000 to help the family repair the damages.

Which just goes to show that community spirit is still going strong for this little corner of Walmgate.

