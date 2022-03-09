A STALKER who sent his victim an unwanted Valentine’s card has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Christopher Allan Oldfield, 28, faces 10 weeks in jail if he breaks the law or fails to comply with the requirements of the suspension in the next two years.
York Magistrates Court heard in three days last month in addition to the Valentine’s card, Oldfield made repeated phone calls to a woman who didn’t want them as well as several text messages. He approached her directly in a village near Pickering and tried to speak to her. After her father told him to leave her alone, he telephoned her twice more.
Oldfield, of Dean Road, Norton, pleaded guilty to stalking. The 10-week prison sentence was suspended until March 2024 on condition he does 27 days’ rehabilitative activities and 40 hours’ unpaid work.
He was also made subject to a two-year restraining order banning him from contacting directly or indirectly in any way with the woman, including via social media or through a third party. He must not go to any address where he believes she may be living or working or two streets in Pickering and the village.
He must pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
