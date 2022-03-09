Converse has released a new 'Things To Grow' collection and they're available to buy now. 

The shoes come in the iconic Converse style and embroidered detail, perfect for your spring/summer wardrobe. 

Each shoe comes with a hidden empowering message on in the inner tongue. 

The new collection is part of Converse's 'Create Next' campaign, encouraging young creatives to find their passion.

See the collection here, all available to purchase from Schuh:

  • Natural Hi 1v Things To Grow Girls Toddler Trainers - £40.00 
  • White & Pink Ctas Things To Grow Ox Trainers - £60.00 
  • Natural Cons Things To Grow Eva Lift Girls Junior Trainers - £50
  • Black & White Cons Ctas Things To Grow Hi Trainers - £65.00 

  • White & Pl Blue Things To Grow Lift Hi Trainers - £80
  • Black & White Things To Grow Lift Hi Trainers - £80
  • Multi Hi Trainers - £65.00 
  • Multi Move Platform Hi Trainers - £80.00 

The Converse 'Things To Grow' collection is available to buy online via Schuh