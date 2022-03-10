FRESH plan to create new flats in a historic tower in York have been submitted to the council.

The revised plans to turn the former Clock Tower and Boiler House at the Terry’s factory site in Bishopthorpe Road into residential apartments have been submitted to City of York Council.

The site, which has been a Grade II listed building since 2005, was built between 1924 and 1930. It is set to undergo both internal and external alterations to create one, two and three bed properties for new residents to move into.

A spokesperson for the scheme said: “This building is one of a group consisting of headquarters, offices, factory, clocktower, time office block and liquor factory, which were all built at the same time. The complex is a strong group in architectural terms, presenting a unified style which reflects the strength and importance of the corporate image of Terry’s chocolate firm.

“The buildings also have a strong historic interest, representing the most complete surviving expression of the importance of the confectionary business in York and confirming, on a national scale, York’s high status in this business.

“The clock tower is therefore of high significance for its architectural design, group value and landmark quality. It is also important for its historical associations with an important York confectionary business. It is a robust industrial structure, fully capable of well-considered adaptation.”

The scheme originally envisaged six two-bedroom duplex apartments on the ground floor and upper ground floor. But, the revised scheme envisages one one-bed apartment and three two-bedroom apartments on the ground floor only. There will also be one, two and three bedroom apartments created between the first and fifth floors of the structure. Some of the apartments will be duplex and will also have upstairs accommodation.

As part of the plan, the entrance lobby has been moved to the tower area, with the lift also relocated within this area.

The original plans for the scheme included bin and bicycle storage in the basement area.

But a full survey of the area established it was not possible to store bins and bicycles in the basement due to head heights and levels. The fresh plans propose a new external structure for storage.

Planning documents say the overall heritage impact of the internal changes to the tower is “neutral” - meaning it is regarded as acceptable in terms of heritage policy with the listed building.

“These amendments respect the architectural formality of the design and have been designed and detailed to follow the existing character,” the spokesperson added.

The plan, if approved by City of York Council, would provide public access to the restored clock chamber for the first time.