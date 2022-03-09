TALENTED York wildlife photographer Gerry Capelin caught these stunning birds of prey 'in the act' on York Minster.

The peregrine falcon couple were spotted busy creating the next generation of chicks high up on a ledge outside the cathedral at about 4.05pm yesterday.

Posting the shots on Twitter, Gerry said: "They were very high up. I was going dizzy looking up."

Peregrines are a protected species and the fastest living things on the planet, able to reach 200mph when diving for prey, which they catch mid-air on the wing. They traditionally nest on cliff ledges in remote areas. However the adaptable birds are increasingly making towns and cities their home and the ones at the Minster have become a tourist attraction.

