FOLLOWING a sell-out appearance at a popular York venue last year, a comedian has added a new date in the city due to popular demand.
Creator and star of Netflix smash hit, The Duchess, comedian and TV’s Katherine Ryan has announced extra dates on her return to the stage with her brand-new live show, Missus.
Having previously denounced partnership, Katherine has since married her first love. A lot has changed for everyone and audiences can look forward to hearing Katherine Ryan’s new perspectives on life, love, and what it means to be Missus.
The comedian is currently dominating the television and live comedy scenes both in the UK and abroad. Katherine's debut Netflix sitcom The Duchess was released in September 2020 and leapt to the top of the UK Netflix chart.
The Duchess follows two critically acclaimed stand-up specials for Netflix – the second of which, Glitter Room, was released globally in July 2019, following 2017’s In Trouble. She was only the second UK based comedian to get a Netflix global special after Jimmy Carr – and is still the only woman.
Katherine will perform at York Barbican on September 29. Tickets are available on Friday (March 11) from 10am on the venue's website.
