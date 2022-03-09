SAFETY concerns have prompted an offer of free training to recruit more licensed taxi drivers for York.

City of York Council has secured Government funding to help prevent violence against women and girls by ensuring there are enough licensed taxi services in the city.

It is offering £200 worth of free training each for the first 50 applicants before March 31.

The numbers of drivers fell during the pandemic triggering concerns about the availability of safe travel for those who need it.

York council is supporting York’s taxi trade by urging more people to consider the flexibility that driving offers in terms of working hours and earning potential and become a driver.

A condition for the funding is that the free training and follow-up test on local knowledge must be booked before this financial year’s end on March 31.

Applicants who can do this will also have the fee for the required Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check paid by the council if it’s completed before March 31 too.

The requirements are the same for driving self-employed in a Hackney cab or working for one of York’s licensed private hire operators.

These include a valid car driver’s licence with no more than seven points, and no history of serious offending along with a desire to help people travel safely.

Drivers can license their own vehicle or they can contact local operators to see what help is available to drive one of their vehicles.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, said: “York’s licensed taxi drivers make an important contribution to the city by supporting people to make safe travel choices.

"The job offers many benefits including flexibility and considerable earning potential. So if you are a great driver, want to work the hours you choose, be your own boss and make good money, please get in touch!

“Among the £200 worth of free training we offered ahead of the Government’s deadline of 31 March, are incentives including grants of up to £3,000 to buy hybrid taxis and funding to support running costs of fully electric taxis.”

Anyone interested in applying should contact the council for more information on being a taxi driver, details of the training and contact details of all York’s taxi companies.

Applicants will need to be able to present an original driving licence, not a copy, to the council's taxi licensing team, and provide identity documents.

People are also advised to take the taxi knowledge course which highlights the requirements of being a taxi driver in York and helps you prepare for your Knowledge and Safeguarding test.

They should also familiarise themselves with pedestrian zones and routes around York

For more information visit www.york.gov.uk/BeATaxiDriver, email wdu@york.gov.uk or phone 01904 553017 and leave a message.