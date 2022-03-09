A POPULAR East Yorkshire venue will be hosting several afternoon concerts this month.
Sewerby Hall and Gardens will be continuing to welcome the public with standard admission available to the house and zoo, with the gardens accessible free of charge until Saturday, March 26. In addition to this, the hall will also be hosting afternoons of music in the Orangery.
Marie Gascoigne, general manager of Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “We are delighted to welcome musicians back into the Orangery this month. The performances are sure to entertain audiences of all ages.”
Sunday, March 13 at 1.30pm, will see Sax Forte appearing in the Orangery. The York-based quartet demonstrate the versatility of the saxophone, particularly of the classical repertoire.
Sunday, March 20 sees The Assembly Line Ukulele Band playing a mix of jazz, blues, folk, and pop.
Another band will appear in the Orangery on Sunday, March 27 at 2pm, when the well-established Bridlington Excelsior Brass Band play. The band have been performing for 100 years, and enjoy delighting local audiences.
On Thursday, March 31 the Ukes of Hazard will appear once again at Sewerby. The ukulele band will be performing a range of classic hits which the audience can sing along to. The performance will start at 2pm.
