EMERGENCY services were called in after a fire at a house in the early hours this morning (March 9).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 3.31am to the High Street, in Starbeck near Harrogate after reports of a fire.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough attended reports of a bed on fire in a domestic property.
"This was out on arrival of crews.
"The fire was caused by smoking paraphernalia."
