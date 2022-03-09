FIREFIGHTERS were called in after reports of a workshop on fire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 7.51pm last night (March 8) after reports of a fire at an industrial unit in Hornby near Northallerton.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Northallerton responded to reports of a workshop on fire at a farm near Hornby.
"On arrival a request for asssistance was made and further appliances from Stokesley and Darlington attended.
"This was a workshop measuring approx 20 x 30 metres on fire.
"Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to put the fire out."
