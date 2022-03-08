Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a “historic address” on Tuesday and was met with a standing ovation from MPs.

President Zelensky read a statement via video link to a full House of Commons at 5pm after the Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle granted the request.

The Ukrainian President was met with first a round of applause and then a standing ovation before his speech.

MPs were also joined by Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko who was sat in the gallery.

MPs give a standing ovation before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the House of Commons via videolink on the latest situation in Ukraine. Credit: PA

Ahead of the speech, Sir Hoyle said: "Every parliamentarian wants to hear directly from the president, who will be speaking to us live from Ukraine, so this is an important opportunity for the House.

“Thanks again to our incredible staff for working at pace to make this historic address possible.”

President Zekensky called for continued tough sanctions, the recognition of Russia as a terrorist state and for the skies across Ukraine to be safe.

MPs give a standing ovation after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed MPs in the House of Commons via videolink on the latest situation in Ukraine. Credit: PA

Addressing the House of Commons via video link, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “we do not want to lose what we have, what is ours, our country Ukraine”.

According to the English language translation on Parliament TV, Mr Zelensky said: “Mr Speaker, all the Members of Parliament, ladies and gentlemen, I am addressing all the people of the United Kingdom and all the people from the country with a big history.

“I am addressing you as a citizen, as a president, of also a big country, with a dream and big effort.

“I would like to tell you about the 13 days of war, the war that we didn’t start and we didn’t want. However we have to conduct this war, we do not want to lose what we have, what is ours, our country Ukraine.”

Mr Zelensky also made a comparison to World War Two and Britain's fight against the Nazis.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told MPs: “Just the same way you once didn’t want to lose your country when the Nazis started to fight your country and you had to fight for Britain.

“Thirteen days of this struggle … at 4 o clock in the morning we were attacked by cruise missiles. Everybody woke up and people with children…”

He added: “We have been fighting for our country, with our army.”

He went on: “Russian forces demanded that we lay down arms, we need to continue fighting.”

MPs watched the historic speech from screens installed overnight which are located above either side of the chamber.

More than 500 headsets were made available so that MPs could hear the simultaneous translation.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko in the public gallery before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed MPs in the House of Commons via videolink on the latest situation in Ukraine. Credit: PA

Concluding his speech to the Commons, Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Boris Johnson by name and called on the UK for more support.

Speaking through a translator provided by Parliament TV, he said: “We are looking for your help, for the help of Western counties.

“We are thankful for this help and I am grateful to you Boris.

“Please increase the pressure of sanctions against this country (Russia) and please recognise this country as a terrorist country.

“Please make sure sure that our Ukrainian skies are safe.

“Please make sure that you do what needs to be done and what is stipulated by the greatness of your country.

“Glory to Ukraine and glory to the United Kingdom.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed MPs in the House of Commons via videolink on the latest situation in Ukraine. Credit: PA

The Prime Minister responded to President Zelensky's statement, saying that it had "moved the hearts and minds of everyone in this House".

The PM added:“Never before in all our centuries of our parliamentary democracy has the House listened to such an address.

“In a great European capital now within range of Russian guns President Volodymyr Zelensky is standing firm for democracy and for freedom.”

In another economic blow to the Putin regime following the illegal invasion of Ukraine, the UK will move away from dependence on Russian oil throughout this year, building on our severe package of international economic sanctions. pic.twitter.com/E8MO6WRjPn — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 8, 2022

The speech comes after Boris Johnson's announcement that the UK will phase out Russian oil by the end of the year as part its sanctions on Moscow.

The leader of the Opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, praised President Zelensky's leadership, remarking that he had "shown his strength" by choosing to stay and fight Putin's regime.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed MPs in the House of Commons via videolink on the latest situation in Ukraine.Credit: PA

Sir Keir said:“Every one of us has been moved by the bravery, the resolve, and the leadership of President (Volodymyr) Zelensky.

“Invading troops march through his streets, shells rain down on his people, and assassins seek his life. No-one would have blamed him for fleeing but instead, he has stayed in Kyiv to lead the Ukrainian people and to fight.

“He has reminded us that our freedom and our democracy are invaluable. He has prompted a world into action, where too often we have let Putin have his way. He has inspired the Ukrainian nation to resist and frustrated the Russian war machine.

“He has shown his strength and we must show him, and the Ukrainian people, our commitment and support.

“Labour stands for the unity at home and abroad that will isolate the Putin regime. Labour stands for the toughest sanctions that will cripple the Russian state. Labour stands for providing Ukraine with the arms it needs to fight off their invaders.

“Labour stands with President Zelensky, with Ukraine, with democracy. Slava Ukraini.”