EMERGENCY services were called in after a car crashed in to railings.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 3pm today (March 8) to reports of a crash in Sherburn in Elmet.

A spokesman for the service said: "Our crews attended a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a car colliding with some railings.

"The sole occupant, the driver of vehicle was assisted out of the vehicle and to a safe place by crews.

"They also made the scene safe."