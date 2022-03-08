EMERGENCY services were called in after a car crashed in to railings.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 3pm today (March 8) to reports of a crash in Sherburn in Elmet.
A spokesman for the service said: "Our crews attended a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a car colliding with some railings.
"The sole occupant, the driver of vehicle was assisted out of the vehicle and to a safe place by crews.
"They also made the scene safe."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.