CITY of York Council’s Fostering team and One Adoption North and Humber are showing their support for LGBT+ Adoption and Fostering week, from March 7 to March 13.

LGBT+ Adoption and Fostering Week is organised by national charity New Family Social, and is intended to encourage more LGBT+ people to consider adoption and fostering.

This year’s campaign ‘Be the Change’ highlights how LGBT+ people can make a huge difference when they adopt or foster.

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, City of York Council’s Executive Member for Education, Children and Young People, said:We are encouraging everyone to come forward and help meet the diverse needs of some of York’s most vulnerable children.

”We want to be able to offer these children a stable, loving home, without focusing on the sexuality of adoptive parents and foster carers in achieving this. I’m delighted that we can raise the profile of LGBT+ adopters and carers by supporting the campaign.”

“We offer a warm welcome to everyone who is interested in finding out more about adoption or fostering and I’d urge people to get in touch.”

Howard Lovelady, Head of Agency, One Adoption North and Humber, said: "Adoption is life-changing for children who may not have had the easiest start in life.

“Being able to give a child a secure, permanent, safe and loving home is transformative and that relationship offers the secure base from which a child can begin to thrive rather than survive.

“All people who adopt are unique and valued. We welcome people from all backgrounds, sexuality, race or religion, single, married or with a partner, who want to be the change in a child’s life.

“In the One Adoption North and Humber region, we are proud that 1 in 6 of our adopters are from the LGBT+ community.

“This year’s campaign focuses on the children who wait the longest, children over four years of age, siblings and children with additional needs. We have an urgent need for adopters who can meet the needs of these priority children and we welcome anyone who wants to find out more about adopting with us to come to one of our online information events.”

One Adoption North and Humber regularly hosts online information events which are an opportunity for people of all sexualities to hear from friendly, professional staff to find out more about adoption.

The next information event is being held on Monday 14 March on Zoom and can be booked by visiting the One Adoption website.

For more information on adoption in York visit the One Adoption website, or to find out more about fostering in York visit the council’s website.