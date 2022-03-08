City of York Council is supporting No Smoking Day, which takes place tomorrow, Wednesday March 9.

The council’s Health Trainer service offers free help and support to York residents to help them quit smoking.

The service is encouraging smokers to not give up on giving up. Every time they try to stop smoking, they’re a step closer to success

It’s estimated that the average smoker takes 30 quit attempts to succeed. Just under 40% of smokers try to quit every year in England and around a quarter of these will succeed. However, many more smokers are contemplating quitting or are engaged in behaviours such as cutting down.

Cllr Carol Runciman, City of York Council Executive Member for Health and Adult Social Care, said: "Every quit attempt should be seen as making progress and an opportunity to learn, encouraging smokers to get into the habit of quitting.

"As a result of an increase in smoking during the pandemic, this year's No Smoking Day is more important than ever, with quitting remaining one of the best things a smoker can do for their health.

“That’s why this year’s campaign is encouraging smokers to join the thousands of others who are giving quitting a go. Our Health Trainers can support you every step of the way, to help you to experience the benefits of giving up smoking including being able to start moving better, being able to breathe more easily and saving money.”

The council’s Health Trainer service offers free quitting tools including one to one behavioural change support alongside free nicotine replacement therapy such as e-cigarettes.

They also offer personal plans to help people find a combination of support that’s right for them, including expert support from local Stop Smoking Services and stop smoking aids.

The Health Trainer service can be contacted by telephone: 01904 553377 or email: cychealthtrainers@york.gov.uk.

This year No Smoking Day coincides with a relaunch of the Local Government Declaration on Tobacco Control and the NHS Smokefree Pledge. Central government has a smokefree 2030 ambition and NHS England aims to roll out tobacco dependency treatment for smokers in acute, maternity an mental health settings. Over half of councils responsible for public health have signed the declaration, including City of York Council.