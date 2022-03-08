Prince Andrew has paid his financial settlement to his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

"Stipulation of Dismissal" court documents were filed on Monday calling for the civil sexual assault action to be dismissed.

The joint order added that each party would pay their own costs and fees.

Once Judge Lewis Kaplan signs the order, the long-running civil case will come to an official end.

The prince has faced calls to confirm how he funded the multimillion-pound out-of-court settlement - which is reported to be as much as £12 million - and whether the Queen or even the Prince of Wales contributed to the sum.

Ms Giuffre was suing the Queen's second son for sexual abuse, saying Andrew had sex with her when she was 17 and had been trafficked by his friend, the billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The prince who has stepped down from royal duties and public life, claimed he never met Ms Giuffre.

The Queen took steps to distance the royal family from Andrew and protect the monarchy brand as the prospect of a trial loomed.

She stripped him of his honorary military roles, with the duke also giving up using his HRH - a style he was born with.