A YORK MP has called on the Government to take quicker action to support Ukrainian refugees - after the country was invaded by Russia last month.
In an urgent question in Parliament today (March 8), York Outer MP, Julian Sturdy, called for the Home Office to speed up the country's efforts to welcome refugees from war torn Ukraine by abandoning the bureaucracy that has led to a backlog of applications.
Last week, Mr Sturdy was one of the first backbenchers to write to the Home Secretary to call for refugees to be welcomed without condition and to offer safe refuge for those who need it the most. While the Government have since expanded those eligible for the resettlement scheme and begun to roll out other avenues for asylum, Mr Sturdy said he believes that the pace of action is far too slow.
He said: "Now is the time to do everything we can. No more excuses. We have to move the process forward, we have to speed it up. Weeks is simply not good enough. These are women and children, we have to speed it up."
Julian reiterated his commitment to providing support for Ukraine at the York Stands With Ukraine rally in St Helen's Square on Saturday.
