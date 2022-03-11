NEW support groups are being set up in York and Pocklington for people who suffer from sight loss as a result of a condition known as macular degeneration.

The groups, which are being set up by the Macular Society, will aim to offer informative talks with guest speakers, as well as the chance for people with sight loss to share their experiences, create new friendships and chat over a cup of tea.

The York group's first meeting will be on March 17 at 1-2pm in the St Sampson's Community Centre.

Anna Baldwin, who lives in York and describes herself as 'severely sight-impaired', will lead the York group.

She said: “I personally have found meeting other visually impaired people quite inspiring, because they tend to be doers who won’t let their sight stop them from being themselves and doing what they like to do.

“Most of us are slowly being pushed downhill while clutching on to our old ways of doing things, and it is a real help to meet with others who have found new ways and are pushing the problems aside.”

Karen Russell will lead the Pocklington group, which will meet for the first time from 1-2pm on April 21, at 17 Railway Street in Pocklington.

She said: "When I was diagnosed I felt an overwhelming sense of loss and isolation; a disconnection from the world I'd known.

"Through connecting with and meeting others on their own sight loss journeys I now have a really positive outlook on the present and the future. I've learned tips and tricks and felt the support of new friends who truly understand my continuing journey.”

After the first meetings, the groups will hold meetings in alternate months, first York, then Pocklington, always on the third Thursday of the month.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk, the Macular Society says. Every day, around 300 people are diagnosed.

The disease can affect people of any age – even children – and can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces.

"Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement," a spokesperson for the society said. "There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable."

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 600,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

For more information about the York and Pocklington Support Group email anna.baldwin@sightlosscouncils.org or contact the Macular Society Supporter Care team on 01264 350551.