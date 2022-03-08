TWO men who broke the law by social media posts were among three jailed at York Magistrates Court recently in separate cases.
Darren Miller, 53, of Barlby Road, Barlby, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order three times. He was jailed for 19 weeks, including 10 weeks previously suspended for other offences. All three breaches involved him making illegal posts on social media about a woman.
Duncan James Taylor, 52, of no fixed address, was jailed for six weeks for sending malicious communications on Facebook. York magistrates said “There were multiple posts. There was wide distribution to members of the public as they were posts on a social media site. There was great emotional impact on the victim and this had a great impact on his safety”. Taylor must pay a £120 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. The court heard he is currently in prison on other matters.
George Phillip Appleyard, 30, of Uppleby, Easingwold, pleaded guilty to breach of a restraining order. He was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and 100 hours’ unpaid work. He must also pay a statutory surcharge of £128 and £85 prosecution costs.
