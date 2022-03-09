A PUB in York has raised more than £1,000 for the crisis in Ukraine over just one weekend.
Valhalla York, a pub in York city centre, raised £1,054 over the weekend (March 5-6), for the Ukraine crisis through the sales of Valhalla Pale ale, at the price of £4.10 a pint.
They donated the cash to the charity Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) Ukraine appeal on March 7.
Matt Bedingham, a co-owner of Valhalla York along with Vinny Roberts, said: "People were very supportive, we saw much more orders of the drink than usual at the weekend.
"Like many, we have been shocked at the actions against Ukraine - quite simply, we wanted to help.
"We wasn't sure how much to expect as we’ve never done anything like this before.
"We discussed at Valhalla that if we did over £1,000 we would be delighted, and we of course got there so we were thrilled with the result."
Valhalla partnered with Ellerton-based Half Moon Brewery for the fundraiser, who make the pub's house ales.
The DEC, one of the leading front line charities in the Ukraine crisis, are working in Ukraine and the neighbouring countries to help meet the needs of refugees and displaced people affected by the war with Russia.
