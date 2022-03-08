DAME Judi Dench made an appearance at the York Mansion House this evening - though only by video.
The Oscar-winning international film star had been invited to attend a gathering organised by Lord Mayor's Consort Joy Cullwick for International Women's Day.
She wasn't able to make it herself. But to the delight of the 60-or-so invited guests, she did send a recorded video message.
"I would have loved to have been with you, this evening, on International Women's Day - especially in my beloved York, at the Mansion House," the star said.
"I was born there - not in the Mansion House, but I was born in York - and went to primary school there, and then went to The Mount. And I hold it (York) very, very dear to my heart. I still have some family there, thank goodness.
"So I'm sorry I'm not with you. I hope you have a glorious evening."
This evening's event was organised by Mrs Cullwick and Sherriff's Lady Danielle Mason.
It was attended by 50-or-so specially-invited guests, including representatives from three York women's organisations - Kyra, the York Women's Counselling Service, and IDAS.
The guest speakers included Detective Chief Inspector Carol Kirk of North Yorkshire Police; ceramics artist Rebecca Cottrell, wife of the Archbishop of York; and Emily Pickard, the founder and owner of York Mumbler.
Sheriff's Lady Danielle Mason also gave a talk.
