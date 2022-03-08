A BUS driver who drove off after injuring another person has kept his driving licence but left his job.
Adam Philip Ingledew, 51, was at the wheel of a single decker York and Country bus in Piccadilly on October 28 when the incident happened.
He initially concealed his actions from his employers TransDev.
When they found out and started investigating, he abruptly left the company.
Ingledew, of The Leyes, off Osbaldwick Lane, York, pleaded guilty to driving without proper care and attention and failure to stop and provide his name and address after a collision that resulted in a person suffering an injury.
York magistrates ordered him to pay a total of £859 consisting of a £704 fine, a £70 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
They put eight penalty points on his licence.
A TransDev spokesman said: "We were obviously very sorry to hear of this incident, which was unclear to us as the driver involved failed to report it.
"As soon as we were made aware, we immediately started an internal investigation and have since worked with the police in full as part of their inquiry.
"The driver resigned from the company without notice during our investigation process."
