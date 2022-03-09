RESIDENTS from a care home in North Yorkshire marked International Women’s Day (IWD) by spending the day celebrating the achievements of trail-blazing women throughout history.

Staff and residents at Boroughbridge Manor took part in discussions about the role of many different women who have shaped history, from Cleopatra and Boudicca to Florence Nightingale and Marie Curie, right through to the Queen and Mrs Thatcher.

They enjoyed a quiz afternoon with the support of Oomph Wellness and enjoyed talking about the important women in their own lives and celebrated the achievements of their fellow residents.

Neil Todd, general manager at Boroughbridge Manor, said: “We’ve all had a really interesting day thinking about the very many amazing women who have had such an impact on our lives, whether that was an historic figure or people in our own family.

"It was good to share our experiences, take stock and reflect on how much society has changed over the years.”

Rose, one of the residents at the home, said she had an "amazing" time thinking about how much things have changed during her lifetime.

Rosie said: "When I was younger there were so many things it was deemed inappropriate for women to do. It is wonderful that women have so many more opportunities these days and days like this are so important to make sure we keep going in the right direction."

International Women's Day takes place on March 8 every year to celebrate women’s rights and inspire people to fight for gender equality. The event celebrates women’s contributions to society, raises awareness about the fight for gender parity and inspires support for organisations that support women.

The varied life enrichment programme at the Boroughbridge care home aims to keep residents active and provides a daily choice of physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to their interests and abilities.

