THIS weekend sees the return of two popular outdoor markets.

Market organisers Little Bird will be setting up in Easingwold and Wetherby.

This Saturday (March 12) the market place in Easingwold will play host to the Little Bird Made, which moves to Wetherby the follwing day for their monthly markets. The markets take place the second weekend of every month.

Each market is different, with a mix of traders specially selected to provide customers with a unique shopping experience and wide variety of quality products on offer each month. It’s a great opportunity to meet the makers, creators, bakers, designers, artists and visionaries behind the small business and see their products in person.

An event spokesman said: "All our markets are family and dog friendly so you can bring the whole family along for the day.

"We have a variety of pet traders who sell tasty treats as a reward for your four-legged friends and beautiful accessories, so your pet is always looking good.

"There are also lots for younger family members from children’s clothing, toys through to crafts, activities, fun bath accessories and tasty treats.

"Not forgetting all the other stalls with something for everyone else, our delicious street food vendors with their hot and cold food and drinks that will keep everyone fuelled up.

"Whether it’s a hot drink to keep you warm or something tasty for breakfast or lunch, they will have something to suit your needs.

"Our markets also have live entertainment throughout the day to entertain people as they walk around.

"We also encourage people to visit the other shops, cafes and bars in the town centres and support local businesses as well.

For more information on Little Bird Artisan Markets or how to book a stall, visit: www.littlebirdmade.com or email: info@littlebirdmade.co.uk

Alternatively, follow @LittleBirdMade on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook