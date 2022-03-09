VOLUNTEERS have been thanked for their quick response when coming together to help with flooding in a local charity shop after the recent storms.

Yorkshire Cancer Research has thanked the Tadcaster community after volunteers came together to help the charity shop’s flood recovery. The Bridge Street shop was flooded after Storm Franklin caused the River Wharfe to burst its banks last month.

After receiving a flood alert in the early hours of the morning, shop manager Linda Park visited the premises and took steps to protect the building and as many donations as possible from water damage.

Linda said: “The Tadcaster volunteers, along with lots of members of the local community, rolled up their sleeves and did everything they could to help with the clean-up in the shop. The shop is a huge part of the community and we can’t wait to get back to normal.”

Juliet Glendinning, director at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said that Linda and the team of "fantastic volunteers" worked tirelessly to clear up and salvage whatever could be kept after the flooding affected the shop.

“Their dedication to the charity and community spirit has been inspiring and we would like to thank everyone involved," Julie said.

"The shop is now empty and drying out. The team hopes to start renovations as soon as possible so that customers and volunteers can be welcomed back in a matter of weeks rather than months," she added.

The charity said it would like to thank a number of local organisations for their support during the flood. They include JP Plant Hire, Heron Landscape, Kirkgate Fisheries, Boston Power and Tadcaster Flood Action Group.

The shop was last forced to close after the Boxing Day flooding in 2015. But, the hard work of volunteers and generous donations from people in Tadcaster meant the shop was able to open again and has continued to thrive after reopening in 2016.

The team currently cannot accept any donations, but the charity’s other shops in Ripon, Knaresborough and Northallerton remain open and can accept donations. Donations can also be dropped off at the charity’s donation centre at Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

The site celebrated its 50th anniversary last year and has raised £50,000 in the past 12 months despite the Covid-19 restrictions in place. To celebrate the anniversary, staff and volunteers were presented with a commemorative plaque by the charity’s chief executive, Dr Kathryn Scott.

The shop, which is open from Monday to Saturday, is the oldest of four charity shops run by Yorkshire Cancer Research

The charity was founded in 1925 - and is the largest independent regional cancer charity in England.

For further details on the charity shops, or to make a donation to Yorkshire Cancer Research, visit the website.