HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is warning customers not to share sensitive personal information online to avoid their identities being used to commit tax fraud.
HMRC is aware that criminals are attempting to obtain customers’ 'Government Gateway' logins and other personal details, enabling them to register for Income Tax Self Assessment and submit bogus tax refund claims before pocketing the repayment.
Individuals, ranging from teenagers to pensioners, are being targeted on social media platforms by fraudsters seeking to borrow their identities. In return, the individual is promised a cut of the tax refund risk-free.
Simon Cubitt, head of cybercrime at HMRC, said: "People need to think extremely carefully before they involve themselves in an arrangement like this, because if something looks too good to be true, then it almost certainly is."
In addition to their Government Gateway credentials, customers may also be asked to provide details of their bank account, passport, driving licence, address, date of birth, and National Insurance number.
Handing over sensitive personal information to criminals like this, even inadvertently, risks individuals involving themselves in tax fraud and having to pay back the full value of the fraudulent claim.
Customers should therefore only deal with HMRC directly or through their tax advisor.
