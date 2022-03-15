An establishment that has truly built up a positive reputation under new ownership, Yorkare Homes, the family-run business that are renowned for care homes of distinction and unique quality, are pleased to announce that Rawcliffe Manor Care Home is ready to open this month after a successful refurbishment period.

Located in the heart of Rawcliffe, York, the home, which was previously known as Amelia House Care Home, is part of the award-winning provider Yorkare Homes that has over 30 years’ experience operating several homes which provide nothing but the very best residential and dementia care.

Hence why it is no real surprise to anyone that they have received numerous Outstanding ratings from CQC which puts them in the top 2 per cent of the country and the 3 Best New Care Homes in the UK which was proudly received at the prestigious Pinders Healthcare Design Awards in London.

Nicola Anderson, Marketing Manager at Yorkare Homes, illustrates the improvements that have taken place at Rawcliffe Manor Care Home and why it is a perfect setting for residents to prosper.

“After CQC deemed the original care home to be inadequate, the company realised its potential and so decided to take over and invest 2 million pounds on renovations to give Rawcliffe a new injection of life.

Our USP is that it is a family-owned business, with family and high-quality care at the centre of everything, whilst installing luxury, a new lifestyle and a new way of living for the elderly communities who might need a little bit of extra care".

She added; "the way I love to describe it is that it is like a cruise ship that doesn’t move, the social aspect of the care home is brilliant with activities in the morning, afternoon and evening. For example, there is a gardening club, Senior Power which is our fitness class with light mediation and yoga which allow our residents to maintain a healthy lifestyle whilst being cared for and a beauty room for them to be pampered and feel relaxed.

I think for anybody it is about coming to have a look and seeing the amazing facilities first hand, and the feeling it gives you. Once you compare it to a current lifestyle it is mostly second to none, which answers anyone’s questions or revelations they may have about staying at a care home".

Its brand-new look will be converted from 84 bedrooms down to 67 bedrooms, allowing for large bedroom sizes and premium sites for couples, all are ensuite and fully furnished, where the majority of the ground floor bedrooms will now enjoy doors out to private garden areas.

The Residents Bar

Not forgetting that all social areas will be revamped which includes a restaurant standard dining room, garden room, picture room, residents bar and private dining room, to fully create a glorious and safe environment that truly has a warm homely feeling.

So, if you or someone you know is looking for the perfect way to retire and to spend their final years living the life of luxury, then look no further than Rawcliffe Manor Care Home.

Friday 18th and Saturday 19th March 10am-4pm marks the perfect opportunity to take a look first hand with the home hosting an open weekend event.

Open to everyone, you will be able to take away an information pack and enjoy the hospitality. Appointments are available for anyone wanting to discuss care needs, just email Nicola to book nicola@yorkarehomes.co.uk

For more information about the open weekend, the refurbishment and all amenities that the home has to offer, visit: yorkarehomes.co.uk/rawcliffe-manor-care-home

Recruitment for work opportunities at Rawcliffe Manor are also open and applications can be made by completing a form on their careers page.

Phone: 01482 665063

Email: enquiries@yorkarehomes.co.uk | Nicola@yorkarehomes.co.uk

Address: Coningham Avenue

Rawcliffe

York

YO30 5NH