A NORTH Yorkshire hospice has launched an appeal to find photographs for its annual calendar - fundraising for patient care.
Saint Catherine's Hospice is looking for 12 special images for the charity’s annual calendar, which is an ever-popular way of raising much-needed funds for its work.
The calendars are bought by thousands of supporters each year in the local area – with copies even ordered from abroad.
Richard Barwick, fundraising operations team leader at the hospice, said: “This is a great way to share your photographs, see them in print and help a fantastic cause at the same time.”
For the next calendar, Saint Catherine’s is looking for images which are landscape format and full colour, from the area covered by Saint Catherine’s, which includes Scarborough, Filey, Hunmanby, Whitby, Ryedale, Bridlington and Driffield and a good mixture of spring, summer, autumn and winter.
Anyone can submit an image for consideration, with a maximum four entries per person - and the 12 selected images will be printed in the calendar alongside the sender’s name.
Winter images will also be considered for use on the Saint Catherine’s Christmas cards.
The deadline for submissions is Friday April 15. Email your photographs with your name and telephone number to: fundraising@saintcatherines.org.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.