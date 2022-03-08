Award winning beers and lagers from all corners of Yorkshire will be on the menu down at Sutton upon Derwent village hall on Saturday.
After a hiatus last year because of the pandemic, the Sutton Beer Festival is back.
Now in its ninth year, the festival - organised by the Sutton Village Hall committee and Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club - has become a popular fixture for locals and beer lovers.
A variety of cask beers and lagers will be on offer from all corners of Yorkshire - including a local contribution from along both banks of the River Derwent. Village hostelry and festival sponsor the St Vincent's Arms will provide its own St Vincent golden ale, while Pivovar, from over the bridge in Elvington, will deliver a keg of its Elvington-brewed Pilsner lager.
The Half Moon Brewery at Ellerton is coordinating the beers and brewing its signature Woodhouse Grange amber ale, created specially for the cricket club.
A selection of cider, gin, wine and soft drinks will also be available, plus hot food snacks.
For rugby fans, there will be live coverage of Saturday's two Six Nations rugby matches on the big screen in the village hall, with Italy v Scotland at 2.15 pm and England v Ireland at 4.45 pm.
The event gets underway at 1.30pm and continues until around 8pm. Tickets are £5 and include a festival programme and sponsored glass. They are available on the door or in advance from Martin Smith on 07985 343859 or John Newlove on 01904 608524.
