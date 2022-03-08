A TOP York school is celebrating after being awarded the highest rating in their latest inspection.

Bootham School was found to be fully compliant with all aspects of the Independent Schools’ Regulations and the National Minimum Standards for boarding.

It received an ‘Excellent’ rating for both of the qualitative categories: "Academic and other achievements of pupils’ and ‘Personal Development of pupils’; that is the highest judgement available to independent schools.

Head Chris Jeffery said: “I am very proud of their findings on behalf of the staff who prepared so thoroughly for the week, and the staff and students who gave such a great account of themselves -and of all that we do here- while the inspection team were with us.

“More gratifying still are the many lovely comments and observations that appear in support of those judgements, not least those that clearly recognise how the Quaker principles, practices and values of the school have a clearly evident effect on the students’ daily lives and development.”

The inspectors praised the overall achievement of the pupils, including those with SEND and EAL, and noted pupils attain higher examination grades than expected for their ability, indicating excellent progress.

They also said pupils are unassumingly, self-confident and comfortable in whom they are: a consequence of the school’s Quaker ethos, which has created a close knit and inclusive community.

Inspectors said: “Pupils have a profound sense of spirituality and a real understanding of the non-material aspects of life, which reflects the Quaker tenets of simplicity, tolerance, equality and peaceful stop this permeates tangibly through the daily life of all in the school community…[they] spoke warmly and with enthusiasm about how the ethos of the school helps everyone feel equally included as a human being of unique worth.”

As The Press reported at the time, back in 2019, the school received an additional inspection following a “single isolated incident,” and was told it was not meeting all safeguarding requirements and leadership and management standards.

The school said at the time the incident did not involve any adult employed or connected to the school.