Mother’s Day is a great excuse to treat your mum to something she’ll love. There are plenty of gifts to choose from whether you want to treat her to a pamper night in, a tasty afternoon tea or even concert tickets.

For the fitness-obsessed mums out there, how about some new workout clothing and equipment? From new running shoes, a yoga mat or even some home working out equipment, we’ve put together a list of some of the best gifts to treat your mum to this Mother’s Day.

Gymshark

The gift of Gymshark workout clothes will truly put a smile on any face.

These seamless leggings are the perfect all-rounder and a great gift. They come in a range of colours so you can pick a pair to match all outfits.

Pair the leggings with a top to match. This training jacket comes in black, white and core olive so it is the perfect staple piece.

Core Balance

If you’re wanting to gift some home workout equipment, look no further than Core Balance. These resistance bands are a perfect alternative to weight training. This set of 4 resistance bands is great for upper body and lower body workouts as well as stretching and recovery.

(Core Balance)

And for that after workout muscle pain? This foam roller will help those sore muscles in its own unique way, aiding a quicker recovery.

If you’re looking for affordable dumbbells, these Hex Dumbbells from Core Balance start from just £7.99 for 1kg up to £54.99 for 10kg. They are designed with a soft-grip neoprene coating making them much easier to hold.

Lululemon

From clothing to equipment, you can get just about anything you need for a workout on Lululemon.

This yoga mat comes in a range of colours so you can choose your mum’s favourite colour for her next yoga session.

Hydration is key to any workout, so this water bottle is a perfect gift. Its sports cap makes it ideal for any sport, so you can be hydrated mid-run or downwards facing dog with minimal spillage.

For long walks on these brisk days, before Spring weather appears, this puff jacket will be perfect at keeping you nice and cosy while still enjoying the outdoors.