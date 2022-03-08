A DOG that was cruelly abandoned by hare coursers is thriving in RSPCA care in York - and is looking for a new home.

The lurcher collapsed through exhaustion while under the control of a group of men who were pursuing the illegal blood sport in the area of Nuddock Wood Lakes near Scunthorpe.

The men drove off and left her for dead in a field where she was picked up by farm worker, Richard Anderson, who spotted the hare coursers in a silver Audi, recovered the dog from a ditch where she had been abandoned.

Richard said: "She was totally exhausted and they ran off and left her. She would have died, but we carried her back home."

She was taken to the RSPCA’s York Harrogate and district branch, where staff have named her Nyah.

Animal welfare supervisor, Mandy Broadhead, said: “Nyah was exhausted when we got her here and she just sat in her kennel.

“But she’s now come out of herself and she’s a very loving and calm dog."

Nyah was underweight on arrival and has been on a special diet to build her back up to a healthy weight and they report she has been progressing nicely since her ordeal in January.

Now, the RSPCA team in York are seeking a suitable owner who can rehome the lurcher, who is between three and four years old.

While she has a calm and friendly personality, she may require guidance and training after the abuse she has suffered at the hands of her previous owners. She would not be suited to sharing a home with cats or smaller animals.

"Her temperament with people is great and we have taken her out with a group of other dogs and she has been fine," Mandy said.

“But her prey drive still shows up when she is near other animals and anyone adopting her would have to have her on a lead at all times when outside," she added.

After the incident, Nyah was passed into the care of RSPCA Inspector Tom Hutton, who launched an investigation into the incident. He said hare coursing in the area of North Lincolnshire in which Nyah was found is a persistent problem. Mr Hutton said coursing gangs often trespass on land where they typically use greyhound and lurcher dogs to pursue the hare.

The Government has announced plans this year to strengthen the penalties available to tackle hare coursing, including increasing the maximum fine as well as the possibility of imposing up to six months’ imprisonment for trespass in pursuit of game.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 1234 8018.

You can find out more about adopting Nyah on the RSPCA York website.