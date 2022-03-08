TWO more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths at the trust is now 809.

A further 25 Covid deaths have been recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.

Across England, a further 157 deaths have been recorded, taking the total for hospitals across the country to 109,300.

The dates of death range from January 15 - March 7.

The families of those who have sadly passed have been informed.