A burglar who went on the run when released from prison on parole is today back behind bars.
North Yorkshire Police issued a public appeal to help them find Richard Stewart Hurst last week.
He had not obeyed an instruction to return to prison because he had been recalled to continue serving the sentence he was given in 2019 for breaking into a family home in the middle of the night.
Sentencing him in 2019 at York Crown Court to more than three years in jail, Judge Andrew Stubbs QC said: “Your activity has effectively destroyed their home, their security and left them fearful and anxious.”
Yesterday, North Yorkshire Police announced that Hurst had been found.
A notice on the police website said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."
It didn't say where or how he had been found.
Hurst, who has lived in York and Bridlington, had been recalled by the probation service because he had broken the conditions attached to his parole.
Anyone on parole can be recalled to prison if the probation service believes their behaviour merits it. They don't have to break the law.
In 2019, Hurst admitted burglary and spitting at a police officer.
He has a long record of previous offences in York and elsewhere.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.