YORKSHIRE Water is celebrating World Water Day this month with a special live education event for schools in the region.
The virtual event is aimed at children aged seven to 11 and will focus on this year’s theme - groundwater - 'making the invisible visible'.
The 30-minute live event on March 22 will focus on the impact of groundwater, which remains underground but has a significant visible impact on the world around us. Children will learn how critical groundwater is becoming as the climate changes and the importance of working together and playing a part in sustainably managing this precious resource.
Anne Reed, social responsibility and education manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “World Water Day is the perfect time to inform children of the role they can play in ensuring water resources are managed in a sustainable way, particularly as climate change continues to put pressure on water availability. We hope this session will educate pupils."
Yorkshire Water is also running a range of live assemblies as part of the utility’s education programme, suitable for children.
World Water Day has been held every year since 1993, celebrating all things water and raising awareness of the two billion people living without access to safe water.
